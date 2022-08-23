Their Majesties arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex, KLIA at about 10.30am. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on a special aircraft this morning after an eight-day state visit to Turkey.

Their Majesties and the delegation arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex, KLIA at about 10.30am.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

Among the Cabinet ministers who were also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah; Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Their Majesties left for Turkey on Aug 15 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Bernama