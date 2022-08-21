Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (centre) poses for a picture with the attendees of the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium in Putrajaya August 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Civil servants have been called to be agents as the voice of the government to Keluarga Malaysia.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said this is because issues relating to weaknesses and failings are easier to sensationalise in the media than the successes and benefits achieved.

“So, why don’t we publicise the good things among us in the social media, daily conversations, communication with other parties and so on.

“We do not deny that there will be weaknesses, but the fact is we have also achieved a lot throughout this year,” he said when closing the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium, today.

For example, he said the government’s efforts in stabilising food prices such as the price of chicken and cooking oil which were implemented recently.

“When the price of goods increase, all parties ask what are our efforts to lower them. Many parties slam and criticize us.

“However, when we have successfully put intervention measures through various mechanisms such as the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation and the Technical Committee to Tackle National Food Security Issue, not many people talk about them,” he said.

Thus, he said civil servants need to feel the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia among each other so that they can instill a sense of belonging to all Malaysians.

Regarding today’s ceremony, Mohd Zuki suggested that the symposium look and re-examine the next step for efforts to continue to prosper the country as well as maintain stability in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said all input given by the experts involved in the symposium should be analysed, digested and documented as best as possible as a step forward compatible with the government’s commitment.

In addition, he said all the contents and results of the symposium are expected to be presented in an official forum between senior government officials such as the Chief Secretary to the Government meetings and heads of services in future.

The Keluarga Malaysia Symposium aims to list and explain all the achievements and challenges of the Keluarga Malaysia administration over the past one year. — Bernama