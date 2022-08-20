Senior Deputy Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria (centre) performing a pre-launch of the Malaysian Family Young Nation Building Ideas Program in conjunction with the Malaysia 2022 Family Aspirations Tour Program at the Shah Alam Stadium grounds August 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Youths of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) have been urged to share their ideas for the country’s future development or the problems that they are facing with the government via the Idea Bina Negara online platform starting today.

The Prime Minister’s Department deputy secretary-general Datuk Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria said young people can channel their views and opinions as well as inputs for Budget 2023 at https://www.ideabinanegara.my/.

"Young people are the ones who will inherit our country and they need to be wise to choose a government that is capable of ensuring that this country is always peaceful and prosperous," he told reporters after the pre-launching ceremony of Idea Bina Negara Anak Muda programme at the Selangor edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) today.

Sollehuddin Alyubi said the Idea Bina Negara Anak Muda is an initiative to show young people that the government is always with them.

He said, their involvement in sharing ideas to contribute to the country’s development will indirectly foster their love for Malaysia and nurture their spirit of patriotism.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch the programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Oct 4, which will be attended by 25,000 youths via live streaming. — Bernama