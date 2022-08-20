DAP Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii said PAS should offer more constructive criticism instead of trying to create animosity in a multicultural and plural society like Malaysia and trample on the rights of non-Muslims. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PAS’ persistent lecturing on what kind of concerts should be allowed in Malaysia compared to its silence on corruption cases, bad governance and even threats against the judiciary shows the Islamist party is bankrupt of ideas aside from being a moral police, the DAP Youth said today.

Its chief Dr Kelvin Yii, who is also Bandar Kuching MP, said the party should offer more constructive criticism instead of trying to create animosity in a multicultural and plural society like Malaysia and trample on the rights of non-Muslims.

“Malaysians are grappling with a surge of cost of living and a gloomy economy, all PAS seem to care about is to ‘moral police’ others while often trying to interfere with rights of other Malaysians that are protected under the Federal Constitution,” the DAP Youth chief said in a statement.

“PAS should acknowledge and respect that Malaysians are able to think and evaluate any form of entertainment for themselves, and that the fate of the country lies on good governance and policies rather than the amount of concerts that we have,” he added.

He said that what angered the people more were cases of blatant corruption, bad governance, inequality, discrimination, oppressive laws, and “even threats of harm against another, including members of our judiciary, which they are silent about.”

“All this divisive rhetoric is merely a smokescreen for their leader’s incompetence in government in dealing with real issues that affect all Malaysians as well as their deafening silence against their own partners in government who are involved in grand corruption and kleptocracy,” he said.

Dr Yii said there should not be a place for PAS in positions of power in the country where they could influence and formulate national policies.

His remarks follow his PAS counterpart’s condemnation of having too many concerts in Malaysia.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari claimed such concerts were “crazy work” that challenge Islamic practices and invited Allah’s wrath.

“Stop this kind of work. Don’t challenge the emotions of Muslims. Authorities should listen to the voice of Muslims before incurring Allah’s wrath,” the PAS Youth chief said in his social media accounts following Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish’s concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Thursday night.