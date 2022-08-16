The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Citizens aged 18 and above in July this year and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or status can check their particulars in the Supplementary Electoral Roll for July 2022 (DPT BLN7/2022).

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the review can be made from today until Sept 14 through five methods, such as via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my.

“In addition, the review can be done through the official portals of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my, online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak mobile application and EC hotline at 03-8892 7018,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that those who found their names not listed in the electoral roll could make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned.

Apart from that, registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D and go to the State Election Office concerned.

Ikmalrudin said Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the State Election Office’s portals and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day throughout the review period.

DPT BLN7/2022, which was verified yesterday and gazetted today, contains the names of 40,989 citizens aged 18 and above in the period of July 1 to 31, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters.

It also contains the name of 13,481 registered voters who changed constituencies and 4,116 voters who changed the status or category of voters. — Bernama