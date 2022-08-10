Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on June 21, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s new defence team are expected to withdraw from representing him unless the Federal Court grants a postponement of his final appeal against his SRC International conviction.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the team, which Najib appointed to replace Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah barely a fortnight ago, are set to ask the Federal Court again to defer the appeal hearing scheduled to begin Monday.

The report said this was understood to have been mentioned to the Federal Court during a case management for the SRC case today .

MORE TO COME