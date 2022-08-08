People are seen visiting the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism (Maha) 2022 exhibition in Maeps, Serdang August 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI) has ordered the organisers of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism (Maha) exhibition 2022 to halt all vehicle towing operations at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) effective immediately.

MAFI issued a statement about the matter today following media reports that visitors’ vehicles were towed and fined RM100 without notice at Maha 2022 on August 7.

According to the ministry, the towing operations were conducted to ensure smooth traffic flow at every parking area in Maeps to avoid congestion and vehicles blocking traffic.

Public vehicles need to be parked in the allocated spots, and there are 5,000 parking lots at Laman Tiba 1 and 3,500 parking lots at Laman Tiba 2, the ministry added.

Maha 2022 began on August 4 and will last for 11 days, with over 1,500 exhibition booths and it is estimated that over one million people will visit the exhibition, which will generate potential sales of RM250 million.

A total of 404,000 visitors were recorded as of yesterday. — Bernama