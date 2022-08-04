KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — There is no evidence to show that packets of cooking oil found floating in Indonesian waters originated from Malaysia as claimed in social media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.



Annuar said the public should rely on authentic statements issued by the relevant parties instead of speculating on the matter.





“We have tried to get confirmation from the media that published this news but not even a single party could provide further details on the photographs circulated in certain social media accounts. However, preliminary information we received showed that the oil was produced by Indonesia itself,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Jihad against Inflation at Parliament building here today.Annuar, who chairs the task force, said he had asked the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to do follow-ups on the matter.For the past few days, news on the discovery of thousands of packets of cooking oil in waters near Pulau Jawa, Indonesia, has been circulating on social media, raising questions among various parties. — Bernama