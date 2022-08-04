KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — There is no evidence to show that packets of cooking oil found floating in Indonesian waters originated from Malaysia as claimed in social media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
Annuar said the public should rely on authentic statements issued by the relevant parties instead of speculating on the matter.
Annuar, who chairs the task force, said he had asked the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to do follow-ups on the matter.
For the past few days, news on the discovery of thousands of packets of cooking oil in waters near Pulau Jawa, Indonesia, has been circulating on social media, raising questions among various parties. — Bernama