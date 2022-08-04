Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says university students from the B40 economic group who are eligible, will be receiving the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE tablets via the government's RM450 million PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Eligible university students from the B40 economic group will receive the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE tablet via the government's RM450 million PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced.

In a statement today, Annuar said that the distribution of the tablets to eligible students under the first phase is expected to begin at the end of this month, or in September 2022, while distribution of devices in the second phase is expected to be made in either October or November 2022, with phase two applications open from August 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

“Recipients of PerantiSiswa in phase one are students from the B40 family group with a monthly household income of RM4,850 or less, and are currently studying full-time at diploma, advanced diploma and bachelor's degree levels at public universities, private universities, community colleges and polytechnics under the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

“Application data for eligible recipients is made based on cross-checking with the Ministry of Finance's Malaysian Family Assistance recipient data and also based on a review by the Department of Higher Education(MoHE). In addition, the applicant is also a student who has never received any device assistance from the government before,” Annuar added.

He said that for phase two, the application is also extended to foundation course students under MoHE, matriculation course students, teachers training institute students, vocational training college and form six (two semesters) students under the Ministry of Education (MoE) as well as to students at the Arts Culture and National Heritage Academy (Aswara), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, who are studying under the levels that have been set before.

“I am happy to inform that eligible students will receive Samsung devices Galaxy Tab A8 LTE with specifications that can be referred through the link https://perantisiswa.kkmm.gov.my,” Annuar added.

He said that for the purposes of reviewing appeals for the device, the student representative councils (MP) will be empowered to be involved in the matter as well.

“A meeting session between me and the MPP is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2022 to expand their role in PerantiSiswa and ensure that every eligible student does not drop out from receiving the benefits of PerantiSiswa,” Annuar added.

He had earlier also announced the matter in Dewan Rakyat, during the Minister Question and Answer session.

He was responding to a question from Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who had asked to state the status of the distribution of tablets through the PerantiSiswa programme, and how many tablets will be distributed to students from the B40 group.

Previously, questions were raised about the tablets' quality and when it would be given out to the students.