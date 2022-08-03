Asean foreign ministers and Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi shake hands as they pose for a family photo during a plenary session as part of the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, August 3, 2022. — AFP pic

PHNOM PENH, Aug 3 — Myanmar’s ruling military has been uncooperative and has frustrated everyone in the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) with its lack of progress in implementing a peace plan, Malaysia’s foreign minister said today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in a news conference on the sidelines of an Asean meeting in Cambodia said the peace process should be inclusive of the junta’s opponents and its implementation should also involve international organisations. — Reuters