KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Is the rate of financial assistance given by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to existing recipients in line with the current cost of living? This will be among issues to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The matter will be raised by Datuk Seri Mohd. Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) during the Questions for Oral Answers Session in a question to Women Family and Community Development Minister.

Mohd Salim wants to know whether the ministry plans to review the rate of financial assistance to be in line with the current cost of living Another issue of concern is the long-term impact of the abolition of the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) and Form 3 Assessment (PT3), through a question to the Senior Education Minister by Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang).

She also wants the minister to state the way to measure the achievements of students in academics for admission to boarding schools or colleges for Form 3 leavers There will also be a question from Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) to the Minister of Finance on total national reserves as of May 2022 and total international reserves of Bank Negara as of May 2022.

Pang also wants to know what are the plans to increase the national reserves.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) will ask Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister to state the criteria that will be refined by the ministry in opening the country’s border to more foreign countries such as China.

The Parliament sitting today will also witness the House continue its debate for the second reading of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Armed Forces Fund (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022. — Bernama