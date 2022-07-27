Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said he was informed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that it was important to hold a special sitting before the Senate begins its meeting for the benefit of the public. ― File picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― A special sitting took place today at the Dewan Negara to debate the motion for the extension of the enforcement of Subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or Sosma for another five years beginning July 31.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said he was informed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that it was important to hold a special sitting before the Senate begins its meeting for the benefit of the public.

However, Rais said that the Dewan Negara needs to be informed and given sufficient space and notice so that it would not be considered as complementary to the wishes or goals of any party.

According to the Parliament calendar, the Dewan Negara will convene from August 8 until 16.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin when tabling the motion said the extension of the enforcement of the subsection was necessary to deal with threats to the country’s sovereignty, security and public order.

“The provision of subsection 4(5) of this Act gives enough time to the police to complete their investigations because cases involving security offences, especially violent crimes and organised crimes are complicated and complex, and investigation into the cases requires time to complete,” he said.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved the motion in a bloc vote which saw 111 members of Parliament agreeing while 88 disagreed with 21 absent. ― Bernama