National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan shows off the country's first gold medal won in the 55kg category at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, July 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah congratulated two national weightlifters who contributed gold medals and new records at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, yesterday.

Also congratulating the two athletes on Istana Negara’s Facebook page was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, 20, won the country's first gold medal yesterday after topping the men's 55 kilogramme (kg) category with a combined total weight of 249kg.

National weightlifter Muhamad Aznil Bidin in action in the 61kg category weightlifting event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, July 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

Mohamad Aniq, from Segamat, Johor, also managed to set a new Commonwealth Games record after lifting 107kg in the snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk.

The country's second gold medal was contributed by Muhamad Aznil Bidin, 28, who won the country’s second gold medal in the 61kg weightlifting event with a combined total weight of 285kg, thus setting a new record for the games.

The Kedah-born Muhamad Aznil’s snatch lift was 127kg, with a clean and jerk of 158kg.

His success was proof of his weightlifting prowess as he managed to defend the gold he won in the 2018 edition held in the Gold Coast, Australia. — Bernama