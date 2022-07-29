Hasni (right) said BN’s central leadership has given its approval for the state coalition to initiate its seat allocation among Umno, MCA and MIC for GE15. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad said the state coalition must not take for granted its "safe seats" if the coalition is to maintain its dominance in the 15th general election (GE15).

Hasni said Johor BN will not use its traditional seat allocation model to focus on "safe seats” for certain constituencies in the state that were once regarded as the coalition’s strong base.

"Take Johor’s eastern side as an example where BN and Umno have for many years held Tenggara, Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Pengerang parliamentary constituencies as being fully secure.

"Well, the reality is that they are not and we can’t take such matters for granted. The notion of these seats being BN’s 'fixed deposit' areas will not work anymore,” Hasni told reporters after attending a Johor Media Club (KMJ) appreciation dinner held at the Grand Almizan Restaurant in Avenue M here last night.

He said as part of preparations for GE15, the state chapter will need to look towards applying different methods, especially for seat allocations, as a means to secure support.

The former Johor mentri besar was responding to Johor BN’s challenges and expectations for GE15 that is being speculated to be held later this year.

Present at the event was KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak, who is also president of the Malaysian Media Club Association.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno's liaison committee chief, said BN’s central leadership has given its approval for the state coalition to initiate its seat allocation among Umno, MCA and MIC for GE15.

He said Johor BN has not finalised its allocation yet as the coalition’s leadership is still in discussions with the component parties.

"However, we hope to come out with a candidate line-up consisting of about 70 per cent new faces,” he said.

On a related matter, Hasni said Johor Umno is also awaiting the Registrar of Societies' (RoS) decision over the party’s application to amend its constitution.

He said Johor Umno hopes the decision will enable the party to postpone its polls.

"Johor Umno fully supports having the general election first before the party polls. We feel this is important to avoid factional conflict within the party,” said the Benut assemblyman.

According to previous news reports, if Umno’s amendment is approved by RoS, the Malay nationalist party will be allowed to postpone its party elections by up to six months after a general election or up to 18 months from the end of its leadership’s term, whichever comes later.

Overall, Hasni said Johor BN is prepared for any eventualities if GE15 is called in the near future.

He said there are several indicators earlier this week that point towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob being ready to call for a general election soon.

"Wednesday’s announcement that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not be extended is a sign that Parliament will be dissolved soon.

"Another is the passing of the constitutional amendments to the anti-party hopping law before the next general election is called,” said Hasni.

In Malaysia, a general election for a new mandate is normally held every five years. However, a general election can be called earlier by the prime minister.