KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Former director-general of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Tan Sri Othman Mustapha has been named the recipient of the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1444H/2022 award.

Cambodian Senior Minister in charge of Islamic Affairs, Datuk Othsman Hassan was conferred the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the awards to the recipients at a ceremony held in conjunction with the national-level Maal Hijrah 1444H celebration and Yasin recital in conjunction with Warriors’ Day at the Federal Territory Mosque here tonight.

Both of the award recipients received a medal and a certificate.

Othman, 66, who was born in Tumpat, Kelantan, received his early education at Ma’ahad Muhammadi, Kota Baru before pursuing his studies in Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) in Islamic Studies (Shariah) at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1982.

He has served in several capacities, among them as the religious attache at the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta from 1992 to June 1997.

Othman served as the Jakim director-general from April 2011 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Othsman, 68, who was born in Kampung Trapaing Chouk, Kompong Thom province, Cambodia is a respected figure in the Malay archipelago and at the international level for his immense contributions to the development of Islam in Cambodia.

He is also the Phnom Penh Islamic Centre (PPIC) president and the Cambodian Halal Steering Committee vice-president. — Bernama