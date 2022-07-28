A jobless man was charged at the Kemaman Magistrate Court today with injuring a teenage boy by setting him on fire last Friday. — Reuters pic

CHUKAI, July 28 — A jobless man was charged at the Kemaman Magistrate Court today with injuring a teenage boy by setting him on fire last Friday.

Shaikh Hilman Hakim Shaikh Anuar, 28, nodded after the charge was read out to him but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the Sessions court.

Shaikh Hilman was accused of deliberately causing grievous hurt to Muhammad Fiqrie Adam Abdullah, 15, at 3am on Friday (July 22) in Kampung Perasing Jaya near Jabor near here.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman fixed August 1 to set bail.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurhanisah S H Sahul Hamid and the accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin.

Earlier, 20-year-olds Mohamad Razman Zalizan and Mohamad Razif Mohamad and Muhammad Imran Mohamad, 18 were also charged for committing the same offence against Muhammad Fiqrie at the same time, date and location, however they pleaded not guilty.

They were accused under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides a maximum jail term of one year or up to RM2,000 fine or both, if convicted.

The court fixed Sept 8 for mention and set bail at RM1,800 each for the three accused and ordered them not to disturb the victim and prosecution witnesses.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Nurul Farhana.

Muhammad Fiqrie suffered 40 per cent burns on his neck and back after he was believed to have been set on fire by his friends after being accused of stealing RM100. — Bernama