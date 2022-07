Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at the Ipoh High Court March 16, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 27 — The High Court here today found Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong guilty of raping his former Indonesian domestic helper three years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed said the defence team failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Yong’s defence team requested for the court to stand down for 10 minutes in order to prepare for mitigation against the sentence, which Abdul Wahab granted.

MORE TO COME