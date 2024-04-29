KUCHING, April 29 — The Sarawak government said today it is prepared to study the implications of the new requirements for federal civil service and the impact on the state civil servants.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg said plans will be decided after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announces the review of terms and conditions for federal civil servants at the Labour Day rally on May 1.

According to him, it is fair for civil servants to receive incentives if they have achieved their respective performance targets.

“We are still discussing and exploring the means to get good terms and conditions of employment for civil servants in Sarawak,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Premier’s Department Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event organised by the Sarawak Implementation and Monitoring Unit (SIMU) and the Administration Unit (UP) at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Complex here.

“We are waiting for the prime minister’s announcement on May 1, on the revision of terms and services of the civil servants, and I have requested the Sarawak Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki to analyse the implications of the new terms,” he said.

“Perhaps I have something in mind which may be better than what is going to be announced on May 1,” he said.

The premier said that making appointments under the Contribution-Based-Position (JBC) scheme is a better approach when compared to the Civil Service Pension scheme.

“So this is an innovative scheme that we want to provide for the civil service.

“I believe that with this approach, if it is within our financial capability to meet the needs of the civil service, I think that we will be able to implement a system that is competitive and provide opportunities for a better future for civil servants,” he added.

Anwar had on April 19 said he would announce proposals for improvement, including efforts to increase the net income rate of civil servants at the Labour Day rally on May 1.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, said the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) Review Main Committee had almost finalised improvements on the salary structure.

He had emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving efforts to improve the salary structure of civil servants which have been implemented through the SSPA Review, despite the country’s challenging economic situation due to global geopolitical uncertainty.

The prime minister had, when tabling Budget 2024 on October 13 last year, announced that the SSPA would be fully implemented from 2025.