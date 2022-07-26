The Olympic rings are seen on a ball during a basketball training session at the Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 26 — Tokyo prosecutors raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi on Tuesday in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, Kyodo reported. Takahashi is a former executive of the firm, which was not immediately available to comment. Reuters was unable to contact Takahashi.

The investigation is looking at whether payments of 45 million yen (RM1.4 million) between 2017 and 2021 to a company run by Takahashi violated a law that prohibits public servants from taking money in relation to their positions, local media has reported.

Board members of the organising committee were considered quasi-public servants. Aoki became an “official supporter” for the Tokyo Games, providing referees uniforms and selling suits sporting the Olympic emblem. — Reuters