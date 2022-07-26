The Cabinet meeting on June 22 that agreed on the matter, also agreed to the implementation of the adjustment of water supply tariffs for non-domestic categories and special categories in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, effective August 1, 2022, involving an average increase of 25 cents per cubic metre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The government has agreed to maintain the water tariff for the domestic category (residential premises) in the peninsula and the Federal Territory of Labuan, in view of the increase in the cost of living currently faced by the people, according to the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA).

The Cabinet meeting on June 22 that agreed on the matter, also agreed to the implementation of the adjustment of water supply tariffs for non-domestic categories and special categories in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, effective August 1, 2022, involving an average increase of 25 cents per cubic metre.

It follows the Cabinet meeting’s agreement with the use of the tariff setting mechanism (TSM) instrument, in reorganising the management of the country's water supply.

“This increase is actually still low and cannot cover the actual cost of providing water supply services of RM1.68 per cubic metre,” said KASA in a statement today.

It also said that there are some states where tariff rates have never been revised for a very long period, such as Pahang for 39 years and Perlis for 26 years.

The TSM, developed by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in 2016, is a systematic, fair and transparent water tariff setting mechanism, to guide the national water service industry to achieve long-term sustainability.

“The development, planning and implementation of the TSM are conducted in an inclusive manner with the full involvement of all stakeholders,” it said.

It added that, in line with the government's concern for the economic situation of the people, state water supply operators are advised to continue with existing initiatives, which are to provide assistance to domestic users in a targeted manner, such as giving rebates to the B40 group.

KASA also invites consumers to jointly practice the prudent use of water by adopting several measures, such as using water-efficient products under the Water-Efficient Product Labelling Scheme by SPAN. — Bernama