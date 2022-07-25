Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the salary range for most job vacancies offered nationwide was between RM1,200 and RM2,000 per month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today sent out a reminder to employers that the minimum wage had been set at RM1,500 since May 1.

However, the prime minister said based on MYFutureJobs statistics until July, the salary range for most job vacancies offered nationwide was between RM1,200 and RM2,000 per month.

“The government is now actively developing a ‘talent pool’ that is skilled, productive and has high potential, but I am a little disappointed because the salaries offered by employers do not commensurate with the qualifications and work done by locals.

“As such, I request that employers take this matter seriously because employees are the pillars in any organisation; where they can ‘make or break’ a business,” he said.

He said this when officiating at the launch of the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Expo 2022 here.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz.

Ismail Sabri urged the Human Resources Ministry to hold discussions with employers and employee representatives to identify the best approach and solution to this problem.

In fact, he added, the National Labour Advisory Council can also be used to carry out tripartite consultations to reach a consensus for the wellbeing of Keluarga Malaysia.

The prime minister said the government was concerned about the issues faced by the people and was always looking for the best methods to resolve them, including those related to unemployment and job loss.

To ensure this can be done effectively, various job-guarantee initiatives have been implemented to help those who were really affected and in need, he said. — Bernama