People queue to pay for basic necessities at the cashier on the last day of the Kelantan Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru July 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 24 — The sweltering heat on the last day of the Kelantan Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium today did not deter visitors from thronging the Coop Mart booth to buy basic necessities offered under the Malaysian Family Cheap Sale programme.

Hosted by Coop Mart under the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia, the programme attracted visitors who started to flock to the booth at noon even though the programme started an hour later.

Ariffin Mat Isa, 47, told Bernama that he had been waiting in front of the booth since 10am to buy rice, eggs, chocolate malt drinks and chicken to stock up as he has a large family.

Fellow visitor Wan Rusmayaty Wan Hussin, 45, said she managed to grab four packets of instant noodles, four cans of sardine, two packets of cooking oil and two packets of chocolate malt drinks at a price of RM71.90, adding that she hoped the government will continue with such programmes as it will help people from all levels of society.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Kelantan cooperative chairman Dr Mat Said Ismail said the cheap sale was an initiative of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) that provided a 35 per cent discount, allowing visitors to buy essential items at cheaper prices compared to at stores or factories. — Bernama