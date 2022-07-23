Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (second right) being briefed on using a chatbot while visiting the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) booth at the exhibition held in conjunction with the Kelantan Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour Program at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Juky 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, July 23 — B40 entrepreneurs, single mothers and students of institutions of higher learning in Kelantan are urged to seize the opportunity to register their business for free through the Prihatin Business Registration Scheme (SPPP) at the booth of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here.

CCM Business Unit head in Kelantan, Hanorliana Daud said the booth was set up in conjunction with the three-day Kelantan edition of the Malaysian Family Aspiration Tour (AKM), which ends tomorrow.

She said that since 2020, CCM received more than 2,000 applications every year.

"Through SPPP, business registration is free, with the exception of a RM70 fee for trade name registration, while a RM40 fee is charged for private or public company registration.

"Those who are interested can apply through the website provided by SSM to speed things up," she told at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

Hanorliana said the unit is targeting 2,000 people to register under SPPP every year.

"Among the condition for SPPP is that the entrepreneur needs to have the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) pass as a supporting document, while students have to submit a letter to confirm they are still studying,” she said. — Bernama