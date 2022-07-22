Johor Road Transport Department director Azmil Zainal Adnan speaks to the media during the Special Cross-Border Ops at the Skudai toll in Johor Baru July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Johor Road Transport Department’s (RTD)’s Special Cross-Border Operation nabbed 384 commercial vehicles drivers for overloading, technical offences, and driving heavy vehicles along the fast lane.

Its director Azmil Zainal Adnan said these drivers were among 1,070 commercial vehicle drivers inspected in the three-day operation that began on Tuesday involving three states in the South namely Johor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan.

“The offence of carrying overloaded and dangerous cargo was identified as the most common violation committed by commercial vehicle drivers. This was the focus of this operation which was carried out in most districts in Johor including Johor Baru, Muar, Segamat, and along the North-South Expressway (Skudai to Pagoh),” he told reporters following the Special Cross-Border Ops at the Skudai toll here today.

Also present at the event were Melaka RTD director Mohamad Firdaus Shariff and Negeri Sembilan director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

Azmil Zainal said in the operation, a total of 1,294 summonses were also issued for various offences.

A total of 37 vehicles driven by foreigners were confiscated. They comprised 19 from Myanmar, Pakistan (eight), Bangladesh (six) and Nepal (four).

According to him, such an operation is conducted not for the purpose of issuing summonses but to ensure drivers comply with the traffic rules because the recorded offences showed compliance with traffic rules is still low and should be addressed immediately. — Bernama