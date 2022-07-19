Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police were alerted about the incident by a security guard at the condominium at 2.20pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A four-year-old boy died after falling from the 35th floor of a condominium at Jalan Perdana 3/10, Pandan Perdana near here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police were alerted about the incident by a security guard at the condominium at 2.20pm.

He said the preliminary investigation found that the boy, who is a foreigner, had followed his mother who works as a part-time maid to take up laundry work at one of the condominium units.

“The victim, who is the youngest of three siblings, was left alone by his 36-year-old mother in the living room of the house because he was sleeping before the woman went down to the laundrette to wash clothes.

“The child is believed to have woken up and opened the sliding door before climbing on a chair on the balcony,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said at the time of the incident, the boy’s father was working in Petaling Jaya and a check found that the victim’s parents had lived in the country for the past five years.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for autopsy, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

The case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, he added. — Bernama