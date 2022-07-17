Wong pointed out that they were not aiming to formalise a pact for the polls. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, July 17 — Five local-based opposition parties are in the final stages of discussions to work out an understanding to avoid clashing with each other in the 15th General Election (GE15), says Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said the five parties are Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and his party.

Wong pointed out that they were not aiming to formalise a pact for the polls.

“No such thing as (forming) an alliance or anything.

“We just come to an understanding that we don’t want the splitting of the votes, which may work to the advantage of GPS,” he told The Borneo Post when met after officiating at the installation of the Sarawak Central Region Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association’s new office bearers here last night.

Asked if PSB and PBK in particular have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the matter, Wong pointed out that PSB’s discussions with local opposition parties were not confined to just PBK but include the three other local parties.

He said if a MoU is signed by them, it will be just to avoid splitting votes.

“We want to avoid fighting each other. This is our main item – if we sign the MoU, it will be just that,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman said.

It was reported in May this year that PSB and PBK would sign a MoU on seat distribution between them for the general election. — Borneo Post