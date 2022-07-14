Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (2nd left) and State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari (2nd right) are seen at the launch of the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department’s (JKMM) 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and the Melaka Public Service Innovation Award Ceremony 2022 in Melaka July 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 14 — Every government department and agency in Melaka is advised to develop their own strategic plan as a benchmark for annual work performance.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the comprehensive strategic plan was to sustain the public service delivery system in Melaka by placing the people as the main priority in every decision.

“Effective public service must be people-centred or in the more popular global terms ‘citizen-centric’ by ensuring that services provided are according to what the people want.

“The effort includes strengthening inclusive service delivery through continuous improvement to produce innovative products that can be highlighted for research and development (R&D) to be patented and commercialised,” he said in a speech in Bandar Hilir here today.

He said this when officiating at the launch of the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department’s (JKMM) 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and the Melaka Public Service Innovation Award Ceremony 2022.

The JKMM Strategic Plan 2022-2026, among others, enables the state public sector, through good governance and integrity, to strengthen the public service system through digitilisation and innovation initiatives.

Sulaiman said the plan was one of the indicators to measure the accessibility of the initiatives outlined in the Melakaku Maju Jaya 2035 Strategic Plan (PSMJ 2035). — Bernama