Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin posted in Facebook to wish ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’ to all Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) Muslims. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin today wished "Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha" which will be celebrated tomorrow to all Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) Muslims.

In a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri also hoped all those returning home will drive carefully and prayed that they will safely arrive at their respective destinations.

“Indeed, Aidiladha this time around is celebrated with repentance, sacrifice, togetherness and gratitude.

“The willingness to sacrifice wealth to help the poor is called for in Islam. It is a symbol of our obedience, piety and servitude to the Almighty Creator," the prime minister said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Allah SWT because Muslims were able to fully celebrate Aidiladha once again this year after two years of facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama



