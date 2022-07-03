PASIR SALAK, July 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today closed the Perak Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour at the Datuk Sagor Circuit, Kampung Gajah here.

The prime minister, who arrived at the venue at about 11.30am was welcomed by Perak Mentri Besar Perak Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Pasir Salak Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, accompanied by the beat of the “kompang” by about 30 members of the Kompang Kampung Gajah Association.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yaziz, who is also Kuala Kangsar MP, and Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon.

The state-level AKM tour, which opened its doors last Friday, was expected to attract more than 30,000 people.

The AKM Tour, inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is a continuation of the successful organisation of the 100-Day AKM programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from Dec 9 to 12 last year. — Bernama