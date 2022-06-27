FT director of Lands and Mines Office Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya said the redevelopment project has gotten the approval of the majority of residents in the area and partnership agreements have been signed for 192 apartment lots and 27 terrace houses with the developer. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Federal Territories Director of Lands and Mines Office (PPTGWP) has agreed to continue land acquisition for the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru, here as the process has been implemented properly with the approval of the majority of residents.

Its director Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya said the redevelopment project has gotten the approval of the majority of residents in the area and partnership agreements have been signed for 192 apartment lots and 27 terrace houses with the developer.

“Currently, land acquisition has been completed for 72 apartment lots for redevelopment purposes. The acquisition is also implemented for landowners who did not sign partnership agreements with the developer. Only 37 terrace units have yet to complete investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the acquisition was based on clear legal provisions, so adequate compensation has been accorded based on the assessment provided by the Property Valuation and Services Department.

“There are parties who are dissatisfied with the compensation who are still appealing to the courts and the courts will reevaluate the suitable compensation,” he said.

Muhammad Yasir also said a meeting between affected residents will be held by the Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to provide briefings and explanations to enable those involved to achieve a win-win situation.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation said that the number of units that have completed the acquisition process and were ready for development rose to 291 units from 219 units (27 terrace lots and 192 flat units) after the provision of Form K notice by the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines Office (JKPTG WPKL).

“It involves 264 flat units and 27 terrace lots or 88.72 per cent. The increase involves 72 flat units after the K form was issued while the investigation for acquisition session has been postponed and have yet been awarded for the remaining 37 terrace lots (11.28 per cent). Land acquisition for the terrace lots have yet to be completed,” the statement read.

The statement also denied allegations by the Sungai Baru Flat and Terrace House Owners Action Committee that the corporation had silenced 34 terrace lot owners.

“We would like to address the status of 34 terrace lots (32 lots owned by individuals and two terrace lots involved in the land acquisition for the Kuala Lumpur Light Rail Transit (LRT) 2 Project Pasar Seni to Jalan Damai alignment) is not related to the redevelopment project in Sungai Baru here,” the statement clarified. — Bernama