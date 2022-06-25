Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the research would involve determining the volume and price of biofuel that would make commercial production viable. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 25 — The outcome of a research by the Sarawak government on the economic viability of using algae to produce biofuel would be known in six months’ time at the earliest, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the research, being carried out by researchers engaged by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), would involve determining the volume and price of biofuel that would make commercial production viable.

“If the price is reasonable, (and) the volume can be commercialised, then we can produce it in big volumes. We will scale it up and from there, we could even produce biofuel for aircraft,” he told reporters after officiating at the Sarawak Education Expo here today.

He said such researches require highly skilled people with biology and chemistry background, and this is one instance to explain his emphasis for more students to pursue tertiary studies in science fields, rather than social science.

He urged Sarawakians to adopt a culture of curiosity as a way to nurture the spirit of exploring solutions to bring greater development to the state. — Bernama