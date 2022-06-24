Sarawak Minister of Creative Industry Tourism and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah posing for a photo at the opening of the Miss Tourism International Friendship Pathway at Dataran Pekan in Lundu, June 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

SIBU, June 24 — Sarawak tourism receipt is expected to reach RM1 billion following the arrival of a total of 429,150 visitors during the first five months of this year - an increase of more than 600 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said domestic arrivals from the Peninsula and Sabah increased by 738 per cent (from 47,170 to 395,742) while foreign tourist arrivals increased by 376 per cent (from 9,108 to 43,404).

“In terms of tourism receipt, we recorded RM120 million last year. This year, it is expected to amount to RM1 billion,” he said during a press conference about the Borneo Tribal Music Festival (BTMF) here today.

On the inaugural music festival, Abdul Karim hoped it could become a signature event for Sibu like the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), Sibu International Dance Festival (SIDF) and Sibu International BASE Jump.

He said it would take some time to popularise the music festival, but once it was known to the world, it would attract a large crowd, depending on how it was organised.

The BTMF which features ethnic and contemporary music is scheduled to be held from Sept 23-24 at the Rajang Esplanade with 10 performances by local, Indonesian and Vietnamese artistes. — Bernama