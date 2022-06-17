Police performing a barrier preventing some lawyers from marching to Parliament from Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Dang Wangi OCPD ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said today the police will call up all participants of the "Walk for Judicial independence" march by the Malaysian Bar earlier today to give their statements, despite blocking the walk from occurring.

He said that the police have observed about 220 Bar Council members and other individuals this morning and opened an investigation paper under Section 15(3) of the Peaceful Assembly Act and Regulation 6 and 7 of the Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Local Areas of Infection) (National Rehabilitation Plan) (Transition to Endemic Phase) 2022.

"All individuals involved in the gathering will be called to the Dang Wangi Police District Headquarters to give statements to assist investigations in the near future,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, hundreds of lawyers gathered in unison near Parliament this morning to strongly protest the recent attacks on a Court of Appeal judge, which is seen as a bid to subvert the judiciary's independence.

Organised by the Malaysian Bar, today’s protest came amid rising concern over the rampant online vitriols launched against one of the judges that found former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak guilty of embezzling funds from a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary.

Current Malaysian Bar president Karen Cheah said today’s protest is meant to send a loud message that the attacks should be taken as a covert attempt to intimidate the judiciary and overrule the conviction, and must not be tolerated.

Initially, the lawyers had planned to march peacefully to Parliament, however, police had refused to allow them to proceed, citing the controversial Peaceful Assembly Act.