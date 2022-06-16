The Selangor Royal Palace, on its Facebook page, said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had summoned Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi for an audience on Tuesday at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam and that the meeting lasted for almost an hour. — Picture from Facebook/Selangor Royal Office

SHAH ALAM, June 16 — Selangor PAS Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi said that he was summoned for an audience with Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Tuesday just to listen to the Ruler’s views.

“I confirm that during the audience, I only listened to His Highness’ views. There was no discussion between High Highness and me,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Yunus said this in response to an English daily report yesterday, quoting Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir, that he (Ahmad Yunus) was summoned for an audience with the Sultan to discuss matters pertaining to the Bon Odori festival.

