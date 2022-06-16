The Johor Ruler said the Johor government must appear free of political bias in its administration of the state. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 16 — In an effort to discourage partisan politics in Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today ordered the state government to refrain from overt party or coalition affiliations for the benefit of the people.

The Johor Ruler said the Johor government must appear free of political bias in its administration of the state.

“Therefore, all government projects should be mentioned as ‘Projek Kerajaan Johor’ (A Johor Government Project).

“They should not be labelled as ‘Projek Kerajaan Barisan, Perikatan’ or others,” said Sultan Ibrahim during the opening of the Johor legislative assembly sitting here today,

The 63-year-old state monarch also stressed that all allocations for government assistance should be made through the various state government departments, district offices, penghulu and village headmen.

He added that this was also in line with the non-political appointments of village heads.

“The appointment of local council members must not be by any political parties and should be done carefully, taking into account education level, expertise and work experience,” said Sultan Ibrahim, adding that the role of local council members was advisory.

On a separate note, Sultan Ibrahim said he hopes that the current state executive committee members encompassing various age groups and educational backgrounds will move energetically to bring progress to Johor.

“I will observe and evaluate the work performance of each member and will not hesitate to make changes if anyone fails in their given tasks,” he warned.