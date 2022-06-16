The report was made by Federal Territory Pejuang chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan who was present with representatives of Kampung Sungai Baru residents at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 4.30pm today. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigations to be carried out on the issue of land acquisition involving the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

The report was made by Federal Territory Pejuang chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan who was present with representatives of Kampung Sungai Baru residents at the MACC headquarters here at about 4.30pm today.

According to a statement by Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, read by Khairuddin after making the report, the party is of the view that residents and owners of terrace houses and flats of Kampung Sungai Baru have not been given due justice after the land acquisition was gazetted is in a hurry.

The statement also said negotiations between the developer and property owners were still ongoing and the proposed joint venture has not been fully finalised.

According to Mukhriz’s statement, the gazette under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 was made on June 18, 2021 (Friday) while the gazette under Section 8 of the same Act was made on June 21, 2021 (Monday) which both gazettes were issued in a short period of time and also when the movement control order (PKP) 3.0 was still in force.

Mukhriz said the investigation was necessary to find out if there was any bribery and abuse of power by those involved in the land acquisition issue. — Bernama