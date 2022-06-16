Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said DPT BLN5/2022 contained the names of 38,798 citizens aged 18 and above for the period between May 1 and May 31, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for May 2022 (DPT BLN5/2022) which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review until July 15.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said DPT BLN5/2022 contained the names of 38,798 citizens aged 18 and above for the period between May 1 and May 31, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters.

He said DPT BLN5/2022 also involved a total of 5,751 registered voters who changed constituencies and 3,348 voters who changed their voter status or category.

Ikmalrudin said the commission provided five methods of review, namely through the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov; the official State Election Offices portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my, the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, the MySPR Semak mobile application, and the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“The EC calls on citizens aged 18 and above in the period of May 1 to 31, 2022, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or change of status to check their names in DPT BLN5/2022.

“If they find that their name is not listed in DPT BLN5/2022, they can make a claim by filling in Form C (claim) through the online application at the link https://myspr.spr.gov.my or head to the relevant state election office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wished to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D and go to the relevant EC office.

“Form C and Form D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices portal at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my and must be submitted to the relevant State Election Director during office hours on any working day during the DPT BLN5/2022 review period,” he added. — Bernama