MIRI, June 13 — A total of 523 residents living in the 100-door Long Bemang longhouse are affected by floods that hit the area since last Thursday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said however the situation remained under control and no evacuation was needed thus far.

“Information received as of 3.30pm (Sunday) stated that the flood water level in the area was one foot high with a rising trend,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam also said the electricity supply in the affected area had been switched off for the safety of the locals. — Borneo Post Online