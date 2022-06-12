Gerakan President Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2021. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Gerakan president, Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai as chairman of the Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) Liaison Committee chairman and Datuk Dr Jamal as its Johor chairman.

PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement today, said both appointments were with immediate effect.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said the decision was made at the PN Supreme Council meeting last night which was attended by all the party presidents in the coalition.

They included Lau, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, STARSABAH president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and representatives of all the component parties.

Muhyiddin said the meeting also made a decision to continue bolstering PN and the component parties’ work process in facing the 15th General Election and dealing with the pressing issues currently faced by the people. — Bernama