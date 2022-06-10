Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media during the re-launch of the ‘Asthma Malaysia Website’ at the World Asthma Day 2022 Programme at Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC), Bangsar South May 19, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been invited by Harvard University, United States to attend the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme from June 12 to 15.

The Health Ministry (MoH) in a statement today said the Harvard Ministerial Leadership programme is organised under special invitation and Khairy is one of the 12 ministers from various countries chosen to participate the global level programme.

All 12 ministers selected are those involved in the portfolio of health, education and human development.

MoH said the programme emphasises the aspect of leadership as well as focus on interactive and practice sharing of participants through case study discussions and their respective experience in human development and economic progress.

“The invitation to the Health Minister to join the programme which is organised each year, is a recognition of the country especially the Malaysian Health Ministry,” said MoH.

The programme is also among the best platform to learn and analyse the experience of other countries which can be made as reference apart from the opportunity for Malaysia to share its success and experience in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, said MoH. — Bernama