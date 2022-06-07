Huazong leaders during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (right) at his office in Putrajaya June 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a courtesy call from key leaders of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), who, among others, shared their views on the economy and current issues.

Among those present at the one-hour meeting at Perdana Putra here were Huazong president Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan, deputy president Datuk Ong Seng Khek, vice-president Datuk Lam Kuang Yau, secretary-general Datuk Dr Wong Aik Loung and treasurer Tan Sri Tan Kean Soon.

Founded in 1991, Huazong is a non-governmental organisation that brings together 13 Chinese associations and organisations in every state and region in Malaysia.

It plays a role in protecting the interests of the Chinese community in issues related to the economy, culture, education as well as social development.

Huazong also mediates communications between the Chinese community and the government and fosters the spirit of unity among the Chinese community through cultural activities. — Bernama