SHAH ALAM, May 21 — The Selangor police have confirmed summoning Hulu Kelang state assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to provide a statement at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the statement is to facilitate the investigation under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which pertains to the disclosure of information.

In a statement today, Hussein clarified that the investigation was initiated following a police report filed on March 14 by an officer from the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), who alleged that the corporation’s confidential documents had been leaked.

“The officer claimed that some inaccurate information was disclosed to the public, which could potentially tarnish the image and reputation of PKNS.

“Mohamed Azmin’s presence is to facilitate the investigation into the document leak and is not related to matters raised in the State Legislative Assembly on February 28,” he said.

Hussein added that so far, 15 witnesses have been called to provide statements for the case, and urged the public to refrain from speculations.

It was previously reported by the media that Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Selangor State Assembly Opposition Leader, claimed he received a notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code for raising issues concerning the people of Selangor and the state government administration during the state assembly session. — Bernama

