JOHOR BARU, June 6 — Johor recorded 5,234 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) as at June 4, a 50-fold increase from 104 cases during the same period last year.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, said children under six years old accounted for 4,594 of the cases, those between seven and 12 accounted for 564 cases, and the rest were aged 13 and over.

“A total 41 outbreaks were detected in nurseries (taska), 18 in private homes, 13 in tabika, eight in tadika, seven in preschools, three in primary schools, two in day centres and three elsewhere,” he said in a statement today.

He said there were currently 25 active HFMD outbreaks, with Johor Baru having the most at 11, Kluang with seven, Kota Tinggi with five, and Muar and Tangkak with one each.

Ling advised the public to take preventative measures to curb the spread of the contagious disease.

“Parents should use the school holidays as an opportunity to teach their children to maintain good personal hygiene and a clean environment.

“While operators of educational institutions should carry out a cleaning and disinfection operation,” he said. — Bernama