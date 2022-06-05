KUALA TERENGGANU, June 5 — The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) is still investigating allegations of six friends who claimed to have taken ill after a holiday in Pulau Perhentian due to untreated wastewater.

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said a detailed investigation was conducted to identify the real cause of the food poisoning incident which was said to be caused by polluted water on the island.

“Until today, the Besut District Health Office (PKD) has not received any notification regarding this case.

“After reviewing the data on food poisoning incidents for 2021 and 2022 (as of yesterday) we have not received any reports of food poisoning cases in Pulau Perhentian,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that six friends claimed that they had food poisoning and fell ill after swimming in waters believed to be contaminated with untreated wastewater at Pulau Perhentian Kecil in Terengganu.

All of them claimed to have started vomiting on the last night during a two-night vacation at the tourist attraction.

According to Dr Kasemani, PKD Besut Food Safety and Quality Division in collaboration with the Besut District Office conducted an operation to inspect food premises in Pulau Perhentian from June 1 to 3.

“It aims to ensure the cleanliness of food preparation premises, food safety and water supply are at the best level.

“A total of 49 food premises were inspected and following that 17 premises were issued Grade A, while 32 premises were issued Grade B,” she said.

She said since the issue involved various agencies, the matter was also discussed together in the Besut district Disaster Action Committee Meeting which involved among others the Besut District and Land Office, Besut District Council, PKD Besut, Terengganu Water Company, National Water Service Commission, and Indah Water Consortium.

“Steps will be taken to improve the situation. The department is serious about food poisoning cases and advises food handlers to always focus on the hygiene and safety aspects of food and beverages sold,” she said. — Bernama