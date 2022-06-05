Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during a joint press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya March 16, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUNCAK ALAM, June 5 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has announced the approval to construct a Northern Alignment East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station here.

Tengku Zafrul said he had met chairmen of various residents’ associations in Puncak Alam and they have voiced the desire of the people to build an ECRL station in the area.

“Therefore, I have requested the relevant parties to give careful consideration to the request for this ECRL station, and God willing, it has been approved and there will be an ECRL station in Puncak Alam,” he said at the ‘Majlis Kenduri Rakyat Kuala Selangor’, here, today.

He said for the construction of other ECRL stations, an announcement would be made at an appropriate time.

Tengku Zafrul also announced his intention to make Kuala Selangor the adopted district of the Ministry of Finance, to realise the progress of the district as much as possible in the future.

“Personally, I am a little sentimental with the Kuala Selangor district. There are many local potentials that can be developed and highlighted,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Tengku Zafrul said, all ministries and government agencies would continue to provide assistance to all sectors and economic areas in the country, including in Kuala Selangor.

Regarding his visiting tour programme, which is said to be always made in Kuala Selangor, Tengku Zafrul explained that he had visited various areas throughout the country and not only concentrated in that district alone.

“When you make a policy, it is important for you to understand the situation on the ground.

“I went to many parts of Malaysia and the most important issue today is to ensure that the revival of the economy continues,” he said.

Asked if he was likely to contest in Kuala Selangor for the 15th General Election, he said for now the focus was on the Finance Ministry. — Bernama