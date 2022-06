Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin delivers his speech during the 2022 Aspirations Ceremony at Auditorium Complex E in Putrajaya January 14, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Education Ministry will cease using the Form 3 Assessment (PT3) this year, said Senior Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

Radzi said his ministry will introduce more school- and class-based evaluation to replace the formal testing.

The PT3 was among national examinations that were severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic that forced schools to close and classes to shift online.

MORE TO COME