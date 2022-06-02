File picture of flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Selangor, December 21, 2021. The number of flood victims in Gurun increased to 541 people from 137 families at 9pm today compared to 426 people from 111 families this afternoon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, June 2 — The number of flood victims in Gurun increased to 541 people from 137 families at 9pm today compared to 426 people from 111 families this afternoon.

Kuala Muda district civil defence officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad said the evacuees were placed at two relief centres (PPS), at Surau Kampung Sungai Bongkok and Masjid Pekan Gurun.

“The PPS at Surau Kampung Sungai Bongkok is housing 291 people from 70 families while 250 people from 67 families are taking shelter at the Masjid Pekan Gurun PPS,” he said in a statement tonight.

Seven areas were hit by floods at about 4am today after a downpour lasting more than three hours.

The affected areas are Kampung Sungai Ibor, Kampung Belakang Mahkamah Gurun, Kampung Jelatang, Kampung Batu 5, Kampung Sungai Badak, Kampung Sungai Bongkok and Taman Gurun Jaya. — Bernama