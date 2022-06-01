A security guard and a jobless man were sentenced to 15 years and 10 years in jail respectively by the High Court today, for causing the death of a housewife four years ago. — AFP pic

MUAR, June 1 — A security guard and a jobless man were sentenced to 15 years and 10 years in jail respectively by the High Court here today, for causing the death of a housewife four years ago.

Judge Datuk Abu Bakar meted out the sentences against Mohammad Zahrynnazha Abdullah, 26 (15 years in jail) and Mohamad Danish Izzuddin Ab Razak, 22 (10 years in jail), after both pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them by the court interpreter.

The court ordered both accused to serve their jail term from the date of arrest on February 20, 2018.

According to the alternative charge sheet, the two men were jointly charged for causing the death of Tan Chi Ann, 47, at Jalan Sutera 1, Taman Sutera, Yong Peng, Batu Pahat, between 12.35am and 1.21am, on February 13, 2018.

The offence was framed under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohammad Zahrynnazha (pillion) and Mohamad Danish Izzuddin (rider) were loitering at the scene on a motorcycle when they came across Tan on another motorcycle.

Tan fell down when Mohamad Danish Izzuddin kicked her vehicle before Mohammad Zahrynnazha approached the victim brandishing a knife and asked for her money.

A scuffle ensued and Mohammad Zahrynnazha ended up stabbing the victim and snatching the bag before escaping the scene with his accomplice.

Earlier, the prosecution offered the alternative charge to both victims after they claimed trial to the charge of murdering the woman under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama