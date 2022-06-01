Lai Wah Onn, 26, was sentenced to seven days and fined RM800 for trespassing into a women’s toilet at Wisma Genting, Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, at 6.15pm last May 30. — iStock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A software engineer who admitted to having fetishistic disorder was today sentenced to seven days jail and fined RM2,800, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrates’ Court here today for trespassing into a women’s toilet and possession of pornographic videos on his mobile phone.

Magistrate Nadia Othman meted out the sentence on Lai Wah Onn, 26, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

Prior to handing down the sentence, when asked by the magistrate the reason for him going to the women’s toilet, Lai said he had fetish problem and was given stern warning not to repeat it as it was a serious offence.

Lai was sentenced to seven days and fined RM800 for trespassing into a women’s toilet at Wisma Genting, Jalan Sultan Ismail here, at 6.15pm last May 30.

The charge, framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code, provides a jail term for up to six months or a maximum fine of RM3,000 or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of pornographic videos in his mobile phone at the same place and date, he was jailed for seven days and fined RM2,000.

The court, however, ordered Lai to serve the jail sentences concurrently from today.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hafiezah Mohamed Fauzi Lai prosecuted, while Lai was unrepresented. — Bernama