Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong speaks to the press during a press conference at the Bayan Baru Wet Market. — Picture by Sauito Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 1 — The Penang chapter of Gerakan today accused the DAP-led state government of wasting millions in public funds on its official mouthpiece, Buletin Mutiara.

Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong claimed the newsletter contained outdated information and propaganda since it was introduced in 2008, the same year the DAP and its political allies wrested the state in the general election.

"The news published in the bulletin are outdated as most already appeared in other newspapers," Oh said in a statement.

He said the news in the bulletin were skewed and were of no value to the public.

"I feel that Buletin Mutiara is meaningless and useless for the people and is merely a propaganda tool for the Pakatan Harapan state government," he added.

To Oh, the money sent on printing the paper could better used on other state projects like building more public housing in Penang.

He also claimed Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had admitted that printing Buletin Mutiara only fulfilled 15 per cent of readers in the state.

"The state government is wasting millions of the people’s money to print their propaganda to reach their own political goal and this is not prioritising the people at all," he said.

He said media houses today were turning towards publishing online and suggested the state government do the same with Buletin Mutiara to save costs and walk its own Cleaner Greener Programme.